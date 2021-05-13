VERNON -- Firefighters spent about a half hour early Thursday morning rescuing a Newfoundland from a hole in the ground at a residence on Fort Bridgman Road.
"She was a friendly dog," Vernon Fire Chief Alex Dunklee said. "She was super happy to be out of there."
He believes the homeowner had dug up a septic system in the yard and the dog went into the hole. He said the dog was all right but the owner planned on monitoring the animal to make sure she didn't need veterinary care.
The hole was estimated by Dunklee to be about 4 feet deep and about as wide as the approximately 100-pound dog. About eight firefighters helped with the 4 a.m. rescue, he said.