BRATTLEBORO — A Guilford man pleaded guilty Thursday to second degree aggravated domestic assault and was sentenced to 15 months to four years.
Ryan Bratton, 25, has been in state custody since March after he was arraigned in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 15.
"I'm always watching my back and I struggle to allow myself to trust again," said the victim during the sentencing about how the incident affected her. "Not only am I haunted daily, but the nightmares find me in my sleep and I waken myself and others in a panic and crying thinking that it was real. I'm struggling accepting what happened to me and I can't understand how you can hurt the one person who wanted better for you. I'm here to face my fears and say I will not let what you did destroy me. I pray you get the help that you need and I hope that you never leave these scars on another woman."
On March 14, at the victim's home in Brattleboro, Bratton had been drinking heavily when he took the victim's phone and destroyed it. Bratton also admitted to putting the victim at substantial risk by pushing her down and holding her by the head, scratching the victim and causing bleeding.
Because Bratton had a previous conviction in 2018 for violating an abuse prevention order, his sentence was enhanced and he has been held without bail for a parole violation.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins said Bratton's earliest release date, if he behaves in prison, is in June 2024.
Bratton's previous convictions also include taking big game out of season, eluding police, disorderly conduct, recklessly operating a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, and giving false information to police.
Judge Katherine Hayes characterized Bratton's relationship with alcohol as "toxic and dangerous" and said she hoped he takes the opportunity in prison to get clean and sober.
"You can turn things around and make things better," she said. "I hope you do this."
Bratton's public defender, Dan Stevens, said his client plans to move forward by accepting the plea agreement, though serving his sentence in Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport means his young child won't be able to visit as frequently as he has during Bratton's incarceration in Springfield at Southern State Correctional Facility.
"If this case had gone to trial, I think the context of the relationship would have been brought out from both sides," said Stevens. "I think it's fair to say this was a very unhealthy toxic relationship from both sides. I think there was violence from both sides throughout the relationship. They shouldn't have been together."