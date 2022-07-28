BRATTLEBORO — A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison for beating up a Bellows Falls woman.
According to an affidavit filed by Bellows Falls Police Officer Craig Watrous, on June 23 he and Corporal Michael Keefe responded to 50 Canal St. for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, they found the apartment in disarray and a woman with “substantial facial injuries” and blood coming from both nostrils.
Watrous was told by EMTs that the woman appeared to have a fractured shoulder and a potential “brain bleed.”
“[T]he apartment appeared completely destroyed,” he wrote. “The kitchen table had been flipped over and appeared to have a fist sized hole in it. There were dishes and household items broken [and] strewn all about that house.”
When Watrous asked the woman what happened, she responded that Melvin Harris “beat the [expletive] out of me.”
“She advised that Harris threw her all around the apartment,” wrote Watrous. “She advised that the bruises on her knees were from Harris dragging her around the apartment. She advised that Harris punched her several times in the face, which she believed the cause of the bruising on her eye and lip.”
The woman said the laceration to her heel was a result of Harris throwing her out of a car in the area of downtown Bellows Falls.
“[S]he says Harris punched her in the face knocking her to the ground in front of the Wunderbar,” wrote Watrous. “She advised that while she was on the ground, Harris was stepping on her head, and she was unable to breathe.”
She also told the officers that on a scale of 1 to 10, the pain was a 20.
During the incident, the officers located two men attempting to leave in a vehicle. One of them identified himself as Michael Williams, but police later learned he had given a false name and was actually Melvin Harris.
According to documents filed in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Harris was charged with two counts of first degree aggravated domestic assault. He pleaded guilty to one count and no contest to the second count.