BRATTLEBORO — The attorney for a Derby man accused of a brutal attack on a woman in a Brattleboro hotel room that shattered her eye socket wants his client to be able to resume contact with his victim, something the court has currently forbidden.
Attorney David Sleigh, the attorney for Preston Lawson, 22, of Derby, said the woman loves Lawson and wants to have contact with him, and Sleigh told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes that the state is continuing to oppose it out of “a delayed sense of vengeance.”
The woman herself told the judge she wants the court orders amended so that they can have contact while he remains in jail. Lawson, 22, is being held without bail at the state prison in Springfield.
Lawson, even while jailed and prohibited from having contact with the woman, has talked to her dozens of times. Sometimes he initiates the contact and sometimes she does, according to Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins.
Nevins said that Lawson also wrote a letter to the woman detailing his plans to escape from prison and flee to a foreign country where he can’t be extradited and he can resume contact with her.
Nevins told the judge that Lawson exerted extraordinary control over the woman, physically and mentally, and that continuing the “no contact” condition would protect her.
Photographs of the victim after the Sept. 29, 2022 attack were shown during the court hearing, and Hayes later admitted them as evidence. Nevins apologized to the woman before he started showing the graphic hospital bed photos.
“Sorry to do this,” he said.
The woman, who has since largely recovered, testified via video-link. She haltingly identified herself in the photographs as they flashed on a large screen, each one showing her in various hospital rooms as she recovered from her significant injuries. In one photograph, her face was significantly bruised and her eyes swollen shut; in another, her entire torso was bright red and bruised.
She said she underwent surgery to stabilize one of her fractured eye sockets immediately after the attack, after she was transferred from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to Albany Medical Center. She had another eye surgery later, she told the judge, to further stabilize the eye socket fracture.
Under questioning by Nevins, she said that her injuries came from Lawson, and she said his story to police on Sept. 28 that someone had broken into their hotel room wasn’t true. She testified that Lawson attacked her because “he was very hurt.”
The woman said her injuries were “a mix of both of us.”
She said she was not afraid of Lawson, “not in the slightest,” and wants to have contact with him.
Lawson told Brattleboro police that drug dealers had broken into their room, and tried to extort money from them.
Nevins said the state is concerned about the woman’s safety because of the power that Lawson appears to have over her. The woman is now seeing a therapist, Nevins said, but Lawson wants her to stop. He said there is a “power and control dynamic” over the couple.
He denied the state is seeking vengeance, but wants to protect the women. He said Lawson is “abusive,” and is interfering with the judicial process and obstructing justice in talking to the victim.
According to court records, Lawson used another inmate’s contact list to reach his victim, and when that was blocked, involved another inmate to set up a three-way phone call. Over one two-day period, the pair talked 11.5 hours.
But Sleigh noted that he wasn’t there to dispute that the pair has had lots of contact, but that it should be allowed to resume unfettered.
Sleigh said last Friday he has received from the prison more than 80 hours of recorded phone conversations between Lawson and the woman, but he said he hasn’t had time to listen to it.
But he challenged Nevins’ assertion that Lawson could be heard threatening and harassing the woman. Sleigh said it would more likely be a normal and affectionate discussion.
Hayes took the motion under advisement until Sleigh has time to review all the phone conversations. Sleigh, after a break in Wednesday’s court hearing, said he has ordered a transcript of the conversations.
Lawson, who is charged as a habitual offender, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault, and one count of first degree aggravated domestic assault. He has previous convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling, dating back to 2019.