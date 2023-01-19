BURLINGTON — Lawyers for a man accused in federal court of killing his mother and grandfather to gain access to millions of dollars in their estates say he is at a disadvantage in defending himself because the government hasn't revealed "the particulars" of how it concluded he committed fraud.
"[Nathan] Carman should not need to guess while preparing his defense," wrote his attorney, David Sullivan, of McCarter & English in Hartford, Conn. "Yet, without the information requested in this motion, that is exactly what he will be forced to do."
Carman, formerly of Vernon, has been detained since his arraignment on May 11, 2022, on a charge he committed first degree murder in the death of his mother, as well as on seven fraud charges.
Carman cannot prepare for trial with an indictment that provides "only conclusory assertions unsupported by any factual allegations," wrote Sullivan. "It is unclear from the indictment ... what in the contents of these 'materials' are alleged to be the material misrepresentations necessary to establish mail and wire fraud."
The motion for more details from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Vermont pertains only to the fraud charges, and not to the murder count.
Eight days after setting sail on Sept. 18, 2016, on a fishing trip with his mother, Linda Carman, from Ram Point Marina in South Kingstown, R.I., Carman was found floating in a life boat by a passing merchant ship.
He told investigators his boat sank, and so quickly he had no chance to get his mother on the life boat, too.
According to information from the company that insured Carman's boat, the Chicken Pox, Carman had altered the Chicken Pox in several ways, including removing two forward bulkheads and removing trim tabs from the transom of the hull.
“All this made the boat unseaworthy,” said David Farrell, an attorney for the insurance company.
Previously, Carman was considered the main suspect in the death of his grandfather, who was shot to death in his bed on Dec. 20, 2013, in his Windsor, Conn., home.
Though neither state nor federal charges have been filed against Carman in his grandfather's death, in the federal indictment, prosecutors state he murdered his grandfather.
Chakalos also had a home in Chesterfield, N.H., and was known locally for draping Christmas lights on the building and around the property.
Carman already has 1 terabyte of discovery information, wrote Sullivan in his motion for a bill of particulars, but he still does not know "with specificity" what statements made by him support the allegations that he made a number of misrepresentations when speaking with investigators about the death of his mother and grandfather, to the sisters of Linda Carman who challenged in civil court his access to the Chakalos estate, valued at $40 million, and to the insurance company.
Legally, a misrepresentation is a false or misleading statement, or a material omission, which renders other statements misleading, with intent to deceive.
Sullivan also contended "the enormous digital mountain of information at play in this complex matter serves only to make the nature of the fraud charges less apparent to Mr. Carman. This significantly prejudices his ability to defend the fraud counts."
In documents filed with the U.S. District Court for Vermont, Sullivan is asking Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford to release to him emails, interrogation files, and documents related to the Windsor, Conn., Police Department's investigation into the death of John Chakalos, Carman's grandfather.
In addition to Sullivan, Carman is receiving defense counsel from attorneys in Middlebury, Conn., and Burlington, as well as attorneys from the Office of the Federal Public Defender.
A hearing to discuss Sullivan's motion is scheduled for Feb. 2. In his scheduling order, Crawford noted he intends to set "a firm trial date."