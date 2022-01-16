DOVER — Processes are being developed to better coordinate ongoing and new recreation projects in a town known for its outdoor activities.
“With the completion of the ‘Dover Trails and Recreation Master Plan’ completed in August of 2020 by Weston & Sampson, it was decided that new processes should be developed to control future implementation of recreation opportunities to ensure that all future projects align with our visions, goals, and standards of trails and outdoor recreation,” states a draft document for new/proposed projects. “The report provides us with a roadmap for optimal growth to benefit our residents and visitors, as well as provide benefits our local economy.”
Dover Economic Develop- ment Director Eric Durocher said the documents are not finalized yet. He wants input from Trails and Recreation Committee members and organizations before sending the processes to the Select Board to make sure all parties currently involved in recreation are in agreement.
At the committee meeting Tuesday, Durocher warned that the conversation could become “snarky or contentious.”
“What I’m looking for,” he said, “is a positive and constructive conversation.”
Durocher said the test to tell whether a project is new or ongoing is to determine if a trail or venue is already at the site.
“Then it’s an expansion of the current property,” he said. “If the answer is no, then it’s a new project.”
Durocher said the processes aren’t intended to make projects take longer to complete. Documents would be submitted to the Dover Economic Development Department before being reviewed by the Trails and Recreation Committee then the Select Board.
Durocher anticipates the process could take less than a month and would help with coordination.
“While we understand this process may require more planning and foresight than was previously required,” states the draft document for new/proposed projects, “we believe that it is imperative to the growth and success of our recreational opportunities moving forward.”
Committee member Tom Oakley of Southern Vermont Trails Association said in discussing the proposed documents with the association’s board and two parent organizations, the only issue would be requiring permission from the town to speak to private landowners.
“Our insurance,” he said, “requires us to be that relationship and have those conversations. That’s probably going to be very difficult for us.”
Durocher and Select Board Vice Chairwoman Sarah Shippee said they would be revising the draft documents to clarify that town-owned or town-abutted properties would require the town to be part of conversations with private land owners.
A project may require “a simple letter” from Durocher saying “we expect you to be negotiating with the town’s needs in mind,” Shippee said. “It’s not excluding you from this opportunity.”
Oakley also asked whether previously established agreements with the Dover Conservation Commission would need to be resubmitted. Andy McLean, commission member and town clerk, said he believes the group acts on behalf of the town and approvals for winter programming in Dover Town Forest should still stand.
“This is an ongoing, for us, masterpiece that’s not done yet,” Oakley said. “So that’s kind of why I’m asking the question.”
Durocher said he considers new signage and even cutting of additional skiing zones to be part of the prior agreement, however, he would be concerned with digging in the ground without permission.
Shippee asked Oakley and committee member Mike Garber, who represents the Deerfield Valley Stump Jumpers snowmobile club, to forward her any previously established agreements.
As part of the new process, Durocher wants groups to let the town know when projects are finished and when new ones will be starting. He noted the potential for projects to span months or even years.
McLean requested the Conservation Commission be included in any conversations about Dover Town Forest. He also suggested the possibility of the town being involved in landowner agreements in some capacity if it will be providing funding.
Notifying the town about projects and their scope allows town staff to understand any private landowners who may be involved in the project and helps establish if state permitting will be needed, Durocher said.
“I know SoVTA is rather well versed in reaching out to get jurisdictional opinions whereas other groups may not be,” he said, adding that his department can be helpful in figuring out the permitting situation.
Durocher said the committee will take a “deeper dive” through the documents at its Feb. 8 meeting.