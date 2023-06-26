DOVER — After contention over parking and permitting issues, the Select Board wants to clearly define its partnership with the Southern Vermont Trails Association.
Tom Oakley, SoVTA President, has been representing his group at Select Board meetings and couldn’t make it last week. At the start of the discussion, Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said she wasn’t sure if Oakley’s presence would make any difference.
“Promises are made, goals are put out there, information is supposed to be shared,” she said. “It just isn’t happening.”
Capitani said it would be nice for the two groups to work together but it feels like they’re banging their heads against the wall.
“I’m ready to move in another direction,” she said.
Board member Scott Salway questioned who would be maintaining trails on Horace Hill, a town-owned property on Route 100. Dover Economic Development Director Eric Durocher said there’s a line item for the work and a growing list of volunteers who are interested in helping, whether or not SoVTA is involved.
At the previous meeting, Town Clerk Andy McLean expressed frustration with SoVTA and the National Forest Service. He described feeling “gaslighted” by the groups about permitting required for projects and a parking lot he helped plan for the Deerfield Ridge, a backcountry area between Haystack Mountain and Mount Snow where expanded access and trails are being planned.
McLean changed his tone last week and spoke highly of SoVTA’s achievements. He said the group has maintained Dover Town Forest after getting approval from the Dover Conservation Commission to cut some glades about five years ago.
“Basically they have put up trail markers with the little SoVTA thing on it,” he said. “They basically created all of the backcountry skiing in the town forest and promoted it on their website.”
SoVTA got Dover Town Forest into the Appalachian Mountain Club’s guide to backcountry skiing, McLean said. He called the guide “fairly popular.”
Last year, SoVTA asked the town to sign a landowner agreement.
“Those discussions fell apart,” McLean said, as legal counsel advised the Select Board against signing the document.
McLean called for taking the partnership back to when it was “successful,” when SoVTA would come in and seek approval for individual projects on town-owned properties. He said the structure of which party was in charge was “very clear.”
“We had a great relationship,” he said.
McLean sees the Deerfield Ridge and Horace Hill as the turning point. Both projects involve “a good amount of money” for developing trails, he said.
Sinuosity, a group Stratton Mountain Resort has contracted with for downhill biking trails, was hired by the town to build trails on Horace Hill. SoVTA is planning to at least advise on projects for the Deerfield Ridge.
McLean told the board it would be difficult to recover if trail signage is removed by SoVTA.
“There are good people over there doing good things,” he said.
McLean suggested clearly defining the roles moving forward. He said Oakley is “open to that.”
Capitani said Oakley is one member of the SoVTA Board and she has asked for the two boards to meet.
Oakley “said he’d be the only one who would show up,” Capitani said, recounting a conversation at the previous Select Board meeting. “Tommy is reasonable but who are we really talking to?”
McLean named a couple of other board members, calling them “good people.” Despite the strained relationships, he said he believes community members deserve another try at making the partnership work.
Durocher agreed that clearly defining the relationship would be a worthwhile way to proceed.
“It’s obviously there’s been some misunderstandings,” he said.
Durocher said he doesn’t believe there’d been any nefarious activity going on but jurisdiction opinions for state permitting were sought by SoVTA in the name of the town, and “grants were being applied for and it wasn’t clear who would be getting the money.” If the town owns the property in which funding is being provided, he said, the money needs to come to the town.
“For the sake of time and energy and personal health, I need there to be a very defined set of guidelines as to how that relationship looks like,” he told the board. “And if those guidelines are overstepped then that relationship needs to end. It’s unfortunate. They have done amazing things on our property.”
Durocher said SoVTA wants “great things. We want great things. If we all move in that direction that would be awesome.”
If the groups are just getting in each others’ way, Durocher said, “that’s not in everybody’s best interest.”
Board member Joe Mahon, who also has been critical of SoVTA, said he supports McLean’s recommendation.
“There need to be clearly defined roles,” Capitani said.