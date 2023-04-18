DOVER — The Dover Police Department is investigating the death of the driver of a truck that overturned on Dover Hill Road at the corner of Taft Brook Road in East Dover.
"All I can tell you at this point, it's a 35-year-old male," said Chief Randy Johnson, who said the call came in at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
"We got a call of a truck accident on this curve, and that it had rolled over and it was smoking," he said. "My detective and senior patrolman came over, investigated it and realised that it was a fatality."
Johnson said the identity of the driver is being withheld pending completion of the investigation and notification of kin.
He also said the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, which also conducts investigations into fatal accidents, might assist in determining the cause of the accident.
Dover Hill Road will be closed for several hours, said Johnson, until the investigation has been completed and the vehicle removed.