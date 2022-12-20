EAST DOVER — Dover police released the name of the individual that died in a fire at 129 Taft Brook Road on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The body of Craig LeMay, 64, who lived on the property, was discovered two days after the fire while investigators were looking for a cause of the fire.
On Nov. 15, fire personnel were dispatched to the fully involved structure fire at 129 Taft Brook Road. East Dover Assistant Chief Dave Sheldon was one of the first members of the department on scene and called in the second alarm when he saw the extent of the fire. At the time of the fire, no one was believed to be in the building.
Sheldon's team was able to knock down the fire within 15 minutes of the call. Sheldon described the A-frame structure as being a seasonal camp site that was set roughly 60 feet from the road. Hoses had to be carried down an embankment and back up a small hill to reach the camp.
Sheldon contacted the Dover Police to reach out to the homeowner, which they were able to do Wednesday evening, allowing investigators to access the property the next day.
It was then that the body of LeMay was found by members of the Vermont State Police Public Safety Fire and Explosion Unit and Dover police officers.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.