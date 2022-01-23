DOVER — Dover values the New England tradition of voting in person from the floor.
"I feel that the town deserves an in-person meeting," Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said. "I think the discussion is really important so we can explain what's going on and people have the chance to put out their own viewpoints."
For another year in Vermont due to the COVID-19 pandemic, municipalities or school districts can wait for warmer months to host annual town meetings or vote by ballot only. And just like last year, Dover is going with the former.
At the board meeting Tuesday, Town Clerk Andy McLean and Health Officer/Zoning Administrator Tabi Freedman recommended postponing the annual meeting. Freedman called the move "very advantageous for everyone."
Moving the date back would allow the board to discuss options for location, Capitani said.
In previous years, Dover Town Hall has been the site. Last year, Mount Snow hosted the meeting in its spacy Carinthia base lodge in May with the doors open.
"Thank you," Capitani told Mount Snow General Manager Tracy Bartels, "for offering up Carinthia. We do appreciate it."
The board agreed to revisit the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget later in hopes of passing it by March 1.
Last year's meeting showed what can happen when it's held in person.
Due to a misprint on the warning, an amendment was needed and passed to fund Dover Free Library at the amount requested. And a voter successfully proposed an amendment that would pay Deerfield Valley Rescue $30,000 instead of $20,000.
Bobby Maynard of DVR told the crowd, “Obviously COVID has affected everybody. It’s affected us drastically. Our call volume has been down because of COVID.”