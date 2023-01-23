DOVER — Since COVID-19 came about, the town has opted to hold its annual meeting later in the year and in the more spacious Carinthia base lodge at Mount Snow.
Not this time.
“I think it would be nice to go back to the regular date,” Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said at the board meeting last week, referring to the first Tuesday of March.
Town Clerk Andy McLean agreed, saying he’s ready to go back to the traditional way.
“Having said that, I’m no COVID expert and I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said. “But I’m thinking we’d be fine.”
An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 1 ahead of annual Town Meeting at 10 a.m. March 7. Both meetings will be hosted at Dover Town Hall.
At the time of the board meeting last week, the board was still finalizing the proposed budget to bring to voters. New information on the fire department spending plan had come forward.
To deal with pandemic-related concerns, special legislation in Vermont has allowed towns to hold their annual meetings later in the year or via ballot.