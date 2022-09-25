DOVER — Southern Vermont Trails Association and the Select Board are hammering out an agreement to clearly define their relationships with respect to trail networks in town.
SoVTA Vice President Tom Oakley said the landowner agreement is a requirement of the association’s parent organizations, Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA) and Catamount Trail Association (CTA). His group is looking for an agreement for Dover Town Forest and Horace Hill, two areas of town where it has already helped create and expand trail access.
Oakley said the town benefits from an agreement because SoVTA will maintain the trails and have insurance in case someone gets hurt. He noted how the parent organizations want to see an agreement to ensure there is a long-term commitment between the owner and the trails association.
Steve Petrik, executive director of SoVTA, said an agreement includes ways for towns or stakeholders to exit or pull access. His group seeks 10-year agreements, he said, because state and federal grants require public access for that long. If access is shut down, then he would expect VMBA would need to pay back the funds.
Stratton recently signed a 10-year landowner agreement with SoVTA. Oakley said all of the work, maintenance and use is insured at Stratton Town Forest, where SoVTA is building trails that also allow adaptive friendly access.
SoVTA leaders don’t plan to submit bids for trail work Dover is seeking at Horace Hill or Dover Town Forest. Oakley said he anticipates his group would still help with making glade zones and skin tracks. Requests for proposals can be seen at doververmont.com/rfps.
At Tuesday’s Dover Select Board meeting, Oakley recounted how the Dover Town Forest Conservation Commission allowed work to begin on opening up a single back country skiing line in Dover Town Forest in 2017 then SoVTA became a chapter of CTA the following year.
In 2017, SoVTA clocked about 600 volunteer hours clearing trails in Dover. That number increased to 900 the following year, when the trails in Dover Town Forest were opened to the public, and trail kiosks and markers were installed with funding from the town.
In 2019, the group counted 2,000 volunteer hours working on trails. Two new trail kiosks, new trail maps and markers were added.
“We want to act on our mission and expand the opportunities,” Oakley told the board.
Member dues and grant opportunities fund his group’s work.
“We also do have a bit of interest with private donations, corporate donations,” Oakley said. “We’re really trying to build that out.”
Eric Durocher, economic development director for the town of Dover, called for more clarification on how various stakeholders would collaborate and removing “the territorial piece.” He listed those involved in the Hoot, Toot and Whistle Trail and Deerfield Valley Stump Jumpers snowmobile group as other parties interested in talks about trails.
Earlier, SoVTA and town officials butted heads on how the Deerfield Ridge project would proceed. A site visit was scheduled in July with representatives from the U.S. Forest Service and their differences began to be ironed out.
Dover wants to take action on trails in ways that are unseen in other towns, SoVTA President Tim Shannon told the Select Board.
“What we’re really looking in the partnership,” he said, “is to make sure the communication is clear.”
SoVTA would like to maintain trails and provide input for the builder hired for the upcoming work in Dover Town Forest and Horace Hill, Shannon said.
At Horace Hill, his group put in about 600 hours of volunteer work. They laid and cleared an lower beginner loop, snowshoe trail, ski tracks for five ski zones and the zones themselves. They also hosted a winter adventure program for children and a Thursday night headlamp tour.
Durocher said territorial issues on projects have held back progress, and Oakley noted how Durocher had a predecessor. Previously, Steve Neratko held the position of economic development director.
“I think it’s a fresh start here,” Oakley said. “Would you like a partner that’s here to maintain and work on [trails] for no money? That’s what we do.”
Oakley said the only way to proceed is with landowner agreements. Work will only be done when authorized by the Select Board, Shannon added.
Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani described the discussion as “positive” and “cooperative.”
“Everyone wants the same thing,” she said. “We all want to get to the same end game.”
Durocher said he would be happy to return to the agreement, as the town attorney had concerns about a draft, and wants to make sure both parties are comfortable before signing off.
“My goal is to put shovels in the ground,” he said.
Board member Scott Salway called SoVTA’s volunteer hours “very impressive.”
“It’s good stuff,” he said. “As a Dover resident, I appreciate that.”