WEST DOVER — At annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, Town Moderator Rich Werner had to vote in order to break a tie on an amendment to change a reference in an article from Selectmen to Select Board.
"It's important for us to be very inclusive," Werner said.
The article in question asked voters to "authorize the Selectmen to apply any surplus from the current fiscal year to reduce taxes in the next fiscal year." Tyler Lederer of Dover called the use of the word Selectmen "outdated and sexist," and inaccurate because females serve on the board.
Board member Vice Chairwoman Sarah Shippee said she believes the language carried over from year to year and she appreciates the sentiment expressed by Lederer. Werner broke the 13-13 tie, describing the move as a way to nudge the board to change the language on future meeting warnings.
More than 30 voters turned out for annual Town Meeting Tuesday at the Carinthia Base Lodge at the Mount Snow ski resort, marking the second year in a row that Dover delayed the annual meeting and hosted it in the roomy and well-ventilated lodge because of COVID-19. Traditionally, the meeting has been held in Town Hall.
Articles passed easily, with support voiced by residents. The town clerk’s salary was set at about $70,040, and town auditors will get $18.48 an hour.
Approved were annual stipends of $3,000 for the Select Board chairperson, $2,500 for other Select Board members and $5,000 for the town treasurer. All board members received a $500 increase, bringing a raise to those holding the positions for the first time in nine years.
Because of increases in the cost of living, all employees will be getting an additional 80 cents an hour and a 3 percent increase in pay. All told, employee raises are estimated to vary from between 5 and 7 percent.
At a Select Board meeting in December, board member Joe Mahon presented the idea as a way to benefit employees who are paid hourly and with salaries. The proposal is meant to “treat everyone equally, [and] make [Dover] a good place to work and be well compensated,” meeting minutes state.
Overall, the budget will increase by about 5 percent over the current fiscal year, with operational expenses to total about $2,289,522 and highway expenses to come in at about $1,535,719. Voters approved raising $600,000 for the Capital Paving Fund; $500,000 for the Capital Equipment Fund; $80,000 for the Capital Building Improvement Fund; $217,139 for the Dover Free Library; $25,000 for Support and Services at Home (SASH); $3,000 for The Gathering Place; $30,000 for Deerfield Valley Rescue; $3,372 for Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies; and $500 for Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center.
Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani noted the riding center funding was "a first-time request."