DOVER — Frustrations over a proposed parking lot for access to the Deerfield Ridge Trail prompted Select Board members to question if they should cut ties with Southern Vermont Trails Association.
About a year after a contentious meeting over issues related to the project led to a site visit with the two groups and U.S. Forest Service, Select Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani said she’s not sure the town and SoVTA have a “good partnership.”
“There’s a lot of tension, there’s a lot of emotion, there’s a lot of desire to get something done that just makes everyone on edge here,” she said at the Select Board meeting last week. “Please consider hard, and the board will make a decision on where we go with this partnership.”
Casey Merritt, district recreation program manager at the U.S. Forest Service, told the two parties via email last month that the town will need to apply for a special permit through her group to build all the spots its leaders had envisioned for the project, which is anticipated to open more recreation access to USFS land between Haystack Mountain and Mount Snow. However, Town Clerk Andy McLean said the parking lot had already been approved by one of Merritt’s predecessors.
SoVTA Vice President Tom Oakley, who was elected president of the organization Saturday, said the lot hadn’t been part of the Forest Service’s Somerset Integrated Resource Project (IRP). McLean shared emails dating back to 2017, acknowledging that the IRP plan left out details related to the parking lot that had been ironed out between him and Forest Service staff.
Eric Durocher, economic development director for the town, said the town can move forward with the parking lot on the shoulder it owns and easements it obtained. He noted that emergency service providers in Dover requested spaces be created to get people off Handle Road.
Merritt’s email made it seem as though getting the special permit wouldn’t be “a huge lift,” Oakley said.
“Let’s continue to try and get this,” Oakley said. “I think it’s a good plan and it would probably serve the project for the future and forever.”
McLean expressed irritation over the parking lot being questioned now and including 13 spaces instead of 15 if fully realized.
“For real? For real? Look in your inbox,” he said, referring to the emails that laid out plans for a parking lot with 10 to 15 spaces on land owned by the town, two abutters and the Forest Service. “In the end, who cares? We need a parking lot and the best way to provide parking is to have sufficient room and include this piece of national forest. What doesn’t work for me is, ‘You guys didn’t tell us, and we only saw it a few months ago.’ ... If anyone made a mistake, it’s the Forest Service.”
McLean said the town can build 10 spaces without the Forest Service land then add three spaces later if the USFS wants to move forward with them.
“I think you really need to build this parking area regardless of what happens with the trails,” he said, as USFS is anticipated to issue a request for proposals to build recreational trails as part of the Deerfield Ridge project. “Don’t tell me it’s our fault and we need a permit. Maybe I’ll feel differently later. I’m a little worked up.”
Oakley said he doesn’t see the issue as “a big deal” but he could see it being “insulting” to McLean, who has been involved with the Ridge Trail project for years.
Oakley voiced concern over upsetting USFS over permitting. His group also partners with the federal agency on other projects.
Board member Joe Mahon said the town has invested a lot of money into the project and wants to see results.
“We did everything that we have been asked for this project,” he said, including getting a survey done as requested by the USFS. “Our search and rescue team was developed because of this project. ... Nothing has happened but roadblocks that shouldn’t be there for what we’re trying to get done.”
Mahon said he doesn’t like the way SoVTA interacts with the board.
“I’d like to take this damn project back. SoVTA, we don’t need you,” Mahon said. “We are the ones who invested in this project.”
Capitani and Mahon said they’d like to have a meeting with all three parties involved in the project.
“We need to get off from this move forward, move back,” Capitani said. “We have to try to do it together. We all have to get on the same page.”
McLean questioned the number of volunteer hours reported by SoVTA to have gone into trail projects in Dover. He also expressed frustration over the group saying the town needed an Act 250 permit for the parking lot and Horace Hill when it did not.
“Honestly, dealing with SoVTA and now the Forest Service, and this is very disappointing to me, I’m often in the position of feeling gaslighted,” he said.
Oakley thanked the board for it’s time, noting that a lot of the events described by McLean precede his group’s involvement in the project, and said he’s trying to run a successful organization and have good partnerships.