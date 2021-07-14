Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Tiiiim-berrr!

1 of 17

EAST DOVER — A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, helped remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover earlier this month. The Maple tree on North Street in East Dover was about 177 inches around and about 95 feet tall.

Sonny Brown, 89, caretaker of the home, said “it was one the best maple trees he’d ever tapped” and that it was a champion sap producer in Windham County for many years; they had to empty sap buckets multiple times each day to keep up, and the buckets were usually overflowing.

A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Several limbs have fallen over the years, one directly on the house about 30 years ago, but in such a way that it did little damage. Now with stress cracks in all the remaining large limbs, the tree runs a risk of damaging the old Colonial home that was built around the 1800s.