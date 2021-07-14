Todd Bousquet, with Mayotte Tree Service, in a bucket lift, saws off some of the limbs from the old maple tree on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Scott Hatfield and Zack Fortier, from Mayotte Tree Service, pull limbs of the maple tree into the wood chipper on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Zack Fortier and Chuck Mayotte, from Mayotte Tree Service, measure out the 177inch circumference of the maple tree.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Todd Bousquet, with Mayotte Tree Service, in a bucket lift, saws off some of the limbs from the old maple tree on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Todd Bousquet, with Mayotte Tree Service, in a bucket lift, saws off some of the limbs from the old maple tree on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crane is used to help prevent any limbs from falling on the 1800s home.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chuck Mayotte, from Mayotte Tree Service, operates the crane as he prevents any limbs from hitting the home.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Todd Bousquet, with Mayotte Tree Service, in a bucket lift, saws off some of the limbs from the old maple tree on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, Vt., help remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover, Vt., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
EAST DOVER — A crew from Mayotte Tree Service, in Guilford, helped remove one of the oldest maple trees in Dover earlier this month. The Maple tree on North Street in East Dover was about 177 inches around and about 95 feet tall.
Sonny Brown, 89, caretaker of the home, said “it was one the best maple trees he’d ever tapped” and that it was a champion sap producer in Windham County for many years; they had to empty sap buckets multiple times each day to keep up, and the buckets were usually overflowing.
Several limbs have fallen over the years, one directly on the house about 30 years ago, but in such a way that it did little damage. Now with stress cracks in all the remaining large limbs, the tree runs a risk of damaging the old Colonial home that was built around the 1800s.