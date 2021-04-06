BRATTLEBORO — Crews are patching up roads downtown after a water main break was addressed.
“We ended up digging a bunch of holes and doing some excavation,” Steve Barrett, director of the Brattleboro Department of Public Works, said Monday.
At the Select Board meeting held remotely on March 16, Barrett notified the board about a water leak on Bridge Street. Water began surfacing on the road at the lower intersection of Main Street in front of Plaza Park across from the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
Ultimately, a water main break was identified as the issue.
At the same March meeting, Barrett spoke of another problem his department was dealing with: a section of the retaining wall near the Whetstone Pathway collapsed. The next morning, the footbridge crossing the pathway was moved to the Flat Street side.
“Everything is stabilized now,” Barrett said Monday.
Engineering work is underway to find solutions. The project is anticipated to require emergency authorization from the Select Board to spend funds “because it’s going to be a substantial expense that’s unbudgeted,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said during the meeting.
Barrett expects to have more details on a timeline for addressing the retaining wall next week.