BRATTLEBORO — Downtown property owners will face fines if snow or ice isn’t removed within 24 hours, according to an ordinance amendment moving forward in town.
Town Manager Yoshi Manale said several Select Board members asked town staff about improving winter walking conditions downtown.
“When we did a review of the ordinance,” he said at Tuesday’s board meeting, “there was no real enforcement mechanism other than asking the downtown businesses to remove the snow and ice. Therefore, to change that, we want to propose a fine.”
Currently, the ordinance allows for the town to have the Department of Public Works clean up downtown sidewalks if snow or ice goes unremoved after 48 hours, then bill the property owner. Town officials said this has rarely occurred and hasn’t happened this winter.
Public Works Director Dan Tyler said if the department receives a complaint, staff will reach out to the property owner to see if the snow can be removed.
The proposed amendment would have owners pay a $100 waiver fee or $200 fine, then face small claims court if the bill goes unpaid. The ordinance covers Bridge Street, School Street, Harris Place, Flat Street, Elm Street, High Street to its intersection with Retting Place, and Canal Street to its southerly intersection with Clark Street.
A hearing is scheduled for the March 1 board meeting. If the process goes as planned, the new ordinance would take effect April 1.
“Our downtown is small,” board member Daniel Quipp said. “Our downtown thrives on our residents being able to walk around it safely. We have an aging population.”
Dick DeGray, whose family owns Galanes Vermont Shop, preferred making the fines applicable after 12 hours and having the fines escalate if snow or ice is left an additional day. He estimated about 98 percent of building owners take care of their sidewalks in a timely manner.
“Is this much ado about nothing?” he said. “We’re wasting valuable oxygen here. Again, I don’t believe this is a huge problem and so I guess looking at this from my point of view, things can freeze in 24 hours so I would hope that you would change this to at least 12 hours.”
Stephanie Bonin, executive director of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA), questioned if the real issue is not having “a proper and safe snow removal” process in place downtown. Shoveling and de-icing is done in an “ad hoc” nature and “willy nilly,” she said.
Tyler worried about causing a potential safety issue using the department’s equipment on the downtown sidewalks. Town Attorney Bob Fisher said it would be a tight fit between the road and buildings.
Discussion among board members prompted questions about having the DBA procure snow removal services and with whom the responsibility for clearing sidewalks lies. Bonin said other sidewalks in town are cleared with no extra cost to taxpayers in those areas.
DeGray became upset, telling the board the ordinance is not the DBA’s.
“You bet your ass I’m fired up,” he said. “Don’t put something on DBA that’s the town’s responsibility. ... Forcing it back on me to pay more money on my assessment to pay for deadbeats who don’t want to shovel their lot is way off the mark.”
The board also approved replenishing the parking fund with about $555,225 and the general fund with about $90,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. That’s meant to help with lost revenue and refund the town’s general fund for an unbudgeted transfer to the parking fund authorized by the board earlier in the pandemic.
Brattleboro is set to receive nearly $3.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The town already collected about $1.7 million and expects to get the rest in August.