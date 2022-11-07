ROCKINGHAM — Firefighters from Vermont and New Hampshire battled a four-alarm brush and forest fire Monday afternoon, as gusty winds pushed the fire to a ridgeline on Randall Hill.
Rockingham Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury said the fire was believed to have jumped from a fire started by a landowner on Randall Hill Road, who was clearing land for a lawn and was burning brush. About 50 firefighters from 16 different departments fought the fire.
Kingsbury said the fire was visible to him from three miles away on Route 103 as he responded to the fire. It sent big columns of smoke into the air.
Several fire departments responded to a multi-alarm brush fire at Randall Hill Road in Rockingham on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Brush fires take a lot of manpower to put out, he said. The Rockingham department set up a cascade unit, in which tankers from surrounding towns dumped hundreds of gallons of water, which in turn was pumped up the hillside with hoses.
Firefighters wearing the bright yellow NoMex fire retardant shirts were a common sight at the fire, which was close to the Springfield town line.
It has been a relatively dry summer and fall, although it did rain briefly overnight Sunday into Monday, but the fire chief said he didn’t think the fire would go underground, which happens in dry conditions.
“Fighting a fire like this is all about manpower,” said Kingsbury, noting the fire occurred near a new house, perched up a steep driveway.
Firefighters laid more than 800 feet of hose into the woods, to douse the flames and also fill water backpacks carried by many of the firefighters.
Kingsbury estimated there were upwards of 50 firefighters in the woods from more than 16 different departments.
As the afternoon wore on, additional crews from surrounding towns kept arriving to help fight the fire.
Rick Beringer, a deputy warden of New Hampshire Forest Services, towed in a trailer with a pump and a large number of water tanks.
He said Hinsdale, N.H., had a brush fire last week.
Despite the rain overnight, the gusty winds had dried things out by Monday afternoon, Kingsbury said.