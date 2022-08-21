BELLOWS FALLS — Dozens of people of all ages rallied in downtown Bellows Falls Friday for reproductive rights and to support Vermont’s reproductive liberty amendment.
The Vermont constitutional amendment, to be voted on statewide this November, would guarantee the right to control one’s own body.
Article 22 has already passed two sessions of the Vermont Legislature, said Rep. Leslie Goldman, D-Rockingham, who said the proposed amendment would guarantee “personal reproductive liberty ... without interference from anyone.”
The rally’s speakers, who addressed the crowd of about 80 people at The Waypoint Center, ranged from Bellows Falls Union High School senior Grace Waryas to Phyllis Rossen, 88, a Bellows Falls sculptor who worked for Ms. Magazine in its early years.
Waryas said she is focusing on the youth in the community, and that her peers would “continue to fight for what’s right.”
“You can do things now,” said Waryas, who gained attention this winter with her proposal to the Bellows Falls Union High School board to fly a Black Lives Matter flag in front of the school. The board ultimately rejected her proposal.
Artist Jeanette Staley of Westminster, who helped organize the rally, said it grew out of a local group who discussed important political issues. The rally, she said, was a natural extension. “It’s important to gather so we see that we’ve not alone,” she said.
With a woman in a dinosaur costume urging demonstrators on to the beat of lively Samba drummers, the group walked from The Island, to the Hetty Green Park, through The Square and back to the Waypoint Center.
“Women’s Rights are in Danger,” warned the tyrannosaurus.
Demonstrators carried signs — some kind of graphic — supporting the right to choose and reproductive freedom.
“Let’s not go back to the 1950s,” said one sign. “Support Planned Parenthood,” said another.
A large poster by Staley, titled “The Vagiant,” showed a very big and very pink vagina. It was carried by a couple of men and one woman.
Rossen told her story: fighting hard to find day care — an elderly babysitter — so she could commute into New York City to work at Ms. Magazine, which was started by her college classmate, Gloria Steinem.
Rossen said that after having three children, she wanted some permanent birth control — and have “her tubes tied.”
But she had to get her husband’s permission, she said, as well as her doctor’s, which she said was a demeaning requirement.
“Get your freedom and dignity back,” she said, and don’t be “dragged back into the 1950s.”
All of the women who spoke had the same message: Support Vermont’s constitutional amendment this fall that guarantees Vermont women their reproductive rights.
Rally-goers, if not already registered to vote, had that opportunity as well at the end of the rally.
“When I said I liked the ‘50s, I meant the DRESSES,” said Waryas’ sign.