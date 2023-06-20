EAST DOVER — Children and families gathered in a small general store, giving drag performers a warm welcome.
Emoji Nightmare, Katniss Everqueer and Rev. Yolanda of Drag Story Hour sang songs and read children's books before arts and crafts activities on Sunday morning at Dover The Moon General Store. The stories touched on inclusivity, body positivity, kindness and the many uses for glitter.
"It's art and it's creative," Janet Rivers, owner of the general store, said in an interview before the show. "It's love and it's hilarious."
Rivers had been looking to book drag performers when political battles over the entertainment began a few months ago. She said she couldn't find any local drag queens so she contacted Drag Story Hour and asked to be notified if any performers would be in southern Vermont. She was told the group is around the area quite often and they booked a performance.
Hosting the event on Father's Day is "really special," Rivers said. She grew up with two fathers and described a "special love" most people don't get to experience.
Princesses and queens would come to her house to make cookies and other celebrations. Rivers said she didn't realize some of them were her uncle. She's so used to being around drag queens, she said, she doesn't understand how others can have a problem with them.
"Just be who you are," she said. "The outliers, I feel sorry for them."
In booking the event, Rivers wanted to support her family. She said she felt they were under attack politically.
Rivers expressed a willingness to talk with anyone with questions about how she grew up. She plans to host more drag performances and other events at Dover The Moon General Store in the future.
Drag Story Hour "captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models," states dragstoryhour.com. Emoji Nightmare and Nikki Champagne created the Vermont chapter in 2017.
During the performance, Emoji Nightmare said she once read at the Statehouse and someone was mean to her afterwards. She said Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-2, of East Dover, stood up for her.
Rev. Yolanda spends her time between Brooklyn, N.Y., and Windham, Vt. She's been performing in drag since 1993 and is a founding member of the Drag Story Hour chapter in New York.
"Drag Story Hour is all about spreading the love and acceptance of diversity and everything," she said in an interview. "I love the children's books that are out these days."
Rev. Yolanda said she's thrilled to see young parents of young children "creating space for diversity and connection with each other."
"Vermont is the place I call home," she said, having helped create the drag scene in the state in the early 1990s. "I just love it here."
June is Pride Month. Rev. Yolanda noted Rutland County hosted its first Pride event on Saturday, seeing it as showing Vermont's progress toward making the LGBTQ community more visible.