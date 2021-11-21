Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., creates jewelry from stones on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — As the holiday season quickly approaches, local artists are hard at work to get products ready. Julia Tadlock, the owner of First Water Jewelry, hunkers down in her studio to work on necklaces, earrings and other pieces of jewelry made from various stones.
“I focus on raw stones and crystals, which I source from all over,” Tadlock said. “I spend some time looking at the stones from a design standpoint, and how they would best fit in a piece of jewelry.”
Some of the finished products made by Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt.
Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., holds up a stone she is working on.
Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., smooths out the edges of a stone.
Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., smooths out the edges of a stone.
Some of the finished products made by Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt.
Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., holds up a stone she is working on.
Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., smooths out the edges of a stone.
Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., smooths out the edges of a stone.
Tadlock said she is drawn to the natural stone in its pure form and works to preserve that.