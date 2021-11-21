Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Julia Tadlock, owner of First Water Jewelry, in Brattleboro, Vt., creates jewelry from stones on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

BRATTLEBORO — As the holiday season quickly approaches, local artists are hard at work to get products ready. Julia Tadlock, the owner of First Water Jewelry, hunkers down in her studio to work on necklaces, earrings and other pieces of jewelry made from various stones.

“I focus on raw stones and crystals, which I source from all over,” Tadlock said. “I spend some time looking at the stones from a design standpoint, and how they would best fit in a piece of jewelry.”

Tadlock said she is drawn to the natural stone in its pure form and works to preserve that.