BRATTLEBORO — Two new arrivals to Brattleboro received unanimous approval from the Development Review Board to open an inn on South Street.
“We currently have four rooms,” said Chad Tinti, who bought the property with Ross M. Little in February. “Three of them would be occupied by guests and we would live in one of the other rooms.”
Tinti said they also plan to convert one of the property’s outbuildings into a “boutique” where guests can purchase items like toiletries, snacks and local products. He said the store will not be open to the public.
The home is located on 32 acres on South Street, just north of the Guilford town line where it turns into Tater Lane.
Tinti said the property has its own water and septic system and has enough parking for its guests.
He said other than renovating the garage into a little store, they won’t be doing much more than installing new windows and siding, as well as an ADA compliant ramp that leads from the parking area to the building.
In addition, they also plan to install all new downcast lighting around the building, and are considering adding a charging station for electric vehicles.