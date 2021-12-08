BELLOWS FALLS -- The Rockingham Development Review Board will tackle the issue of the already constructed new entrance to the Miss Bellows Falls Diner at a meeting scheduled for tonight.
Owner Brian McAllister of Westminster has already built the new entrance without the required zoning permit and is appealing his zoning violation, which carries a potential fine of $200 a day.
In documents submitted to the town, McAllister said he was "guilty," and apologized but wrote "it was easier and faster before winter sets in" to build the new entrance.
McAllister, who has owned the diner for about eight years, also owns Father's Restaurant in Westminster. He said the new entrance was a necessary condition of the pending sale of the diner, which has been closed since the coronavirus emergency.
The new entrance, which is painted to match the existing diner but includes a flat roof that differs from the 1940s Worcester Diner's curved roof, also needs approval from the Bellows Falls design review district. The diner is in the special district, which requires a more in-depth historic review.
The meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the third floor meeting room of the Rockingham Town Hall, can also be viewed via Zoom, meeting ID 814 6075 8306, passcode DRB.
