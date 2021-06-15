HINSDALE N.H. — A section of Route 63 southbound was closed after a single motor vehicle crash on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Brattleboro and Hinsdale Fire Department used the “Jaws of Life” to remove the driver from the vehicle. He was later airlifted to Albany, N.Y., Medical Center by Life Net of New York for unknown but serious injuries. A field on Route 63 was transformed into a landing site. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Driver airlifted after crash on Route 63 in Hinsdale
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
