BRATTLEBORO — Michael Gantt, a homeowner on Western Avenue, woke up around 4 a.m. this morning when he heard the sound of a vehicle crash in front of his property. The second crash on his property in the past few months, it damaged a white fence that he had installed.
The crash happened near the Creamery Bridge, not far from a crash that occurred less than 24 hours earlier. The previous crash was believe to had been caused by a medical emergency.
In today's incident, Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy said an 18-year-old lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over, the force ejecting him. Hardy stated in an email to the Reformer that the driver left the scene and was later found at the hospital. Injuries and the cause of the crash were unclear. Police did not identify the driver.
Hardy added that the driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
“The speed limit by my house is 30 mph for cars and 25 mph for trucks. ... I have lived in this house for 32 years, and we take our lives in our hands every time we leave the driveway,” Gantt wrote in a Facebook post. “There is heavy truck traffic through West Brattleboro, and I don’t know when ... but somebody is eventually going to die along this stretch of road, unless we can figure out how to slow down the truckers racing to the next drop off and the skiers rushing to the slopes.”