Scott Brooks Towing removes a vehicle from the scene of a crash in Newfane on Thursday, Jan. 14.

 CHRIS MAYS
NEWFANE -- A driver crashed after falling asleep at the wheel on Thursday morning. 

"He's fine, he's walking," Vermont State Police Trooper Eric Acevedo said at the scene. "He's all good." 

The damaged vehicle was off the road near Hunter Brook Road and William Mundell Road on Dover Road in Newfane. Acevedo said the driver was heading west when he fell asleep after being up early for bloodwork and showed no signs of impairment by alcohol or drugs. 

The call came in at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday. State Police were assisted by personnel from NewBrook Fire Department and Rescue Inc.

Scott Brooks Towing removed the vehicle. Acevedo anticipated it would be deemed a total loss. 

