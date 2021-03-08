Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WALPOLE N.H. — Crews from Walpole spent hours pulling a vehicle out from the Connecticut River bank on Monday, March 8, 2021. The crash happened at 3:05 a.m. when the driver crashed through a guardrail and then down the embankment, stopping inches from the river. The driver was taken to Cheshire Medical Center, in Keene, N.H., for unknown but non-life-threatening injuries. The scene was cleared by 2 p.m. The driver was able to call the crash in; first responders said they would have never known there was a crash if it wasn't for that call.

Tags

Talk with us

Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com