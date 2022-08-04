BRATTLEBORO — The Helicopter Golf Ball Drop took place for the 10th year, thanks to the Renaud Bros, Inc. helicopter piloted by Mike Renaud.
All 100 balls were sold this year, at $100 a piece. That’s a record, according to organizers from Brattleboro Youth Services, who credit Karen Bergstrom of Belle Notte, who sold 31 balls to patrons of the Bella Notte bar.
A bucket of golf balls was dropped from 20 feet on the fairway at the Brattleboro Country Club. The winner of the $3,000 cash prize was Tami Purcell of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country with ball #52 landing 23.5 inches from the hole.
Linda Teittinen (ball #36) and Tim Dandrea (ball #50) had the next closest balls.