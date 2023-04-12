BRATTLEBORO and HINSDALE, N.H. — The dry weather and gusting winds led to a busy day for fire departments across the region.
The high winds sparked a brush fire at 34 Miller Road in Brattleboro on Wednesday morning. The Brattleboro Fire Department was able to contain the fire to half an acre.
The fire was caused when the wind pushed the power line towards a nearby tree, causing it to arch and drop embers on the ground. The dry conditions and the wind speed helped the fire grow.
Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles Kier reminded people to be extra cautious throughout the week and into the weekend until the area gets some rain. The ground conditions are dry at the moment, which could cause a fire to spread quickly.
Later Wednesday in Hinsdale, a brush fire on Plain Road quickly escalated and spread to an outbuilding located on the property that caused a few propane tanks to explode.
Hinsdale Fire Department Capt. Taran Benedict was the first person to arrive on scene, and said he saw a brush fire in the woods. The gusting winds blew the fire towards an outbuilding.
“Once this outbuilding caught on fire, we upgraded to a first-alarm brush fire,” said Benedict. “We had some minor explosions of propane tanks that were hidden in there.”
Once the engine got there, personnel pulled an inch and three quarters line to get some foam going on the outbuilding, and with five forestry lines they were able to contain the brush fire.
About an acre of land was scorched from the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“All firefighters kept out of the way and performed absolutely top notch," said Benedict. "We had some excellent pump operators and excellent guys on the nozzle just keeping the fire contained to where it was and keeping enough distance that there were no injuries."
Chesterfield, N.H. and Northfield, Mass., fire departments helped with the fire. They did call in Brattleboro Fire Department but it was busy on another fire scene at 45 Linden Street.
Brattleboro Fire Department responded to the Linden Street incident at 12:23 p.m. on a first-alarm for a report of a shrubs/mulch and building fire.
A press release by the fire department stated that when Car 1 arrived on the scene the reported exterior fire had been extinguished by bystanders.
Car 1 also reported there was smoke coming from the first-floor porch roof line.
The first arriving engine company stretched a hose line, laddered the porch roof, and began opening up the soffit and roof.
Capt. David Emery requested interior crews to the first and second floors to open up ceilings to check for any fire extension. The fire was reported under control just after 1 p.m.
The building sustained moderate damage to the siding and windows on the south side of the building. The interior had a smoke odor throughout and portions of the ceilings were removed to check for fire spread. Once the odor is removed, the building can be reoccupied. The building houses Windham Law Office and is owned by the Son of JUD LLC of Putney.
In the release, the fire department said it is very thankful for the fast thinking of staff from the Vermont Court House maintenance staff, the Sheriff's Department, and Brattleboro Police for grabbing fire extinguishers and putting the fire out on the exterior of the building.
Engine 2 from Central Station was able to arrive on the scene with personnel, allowing this crew to quickly open the exterior and interior of the building to extinguish the fire that was spreading.
The cause of the fire is due to the disposal of cigarettes.
AccuWeather released a weather statement that gusty winds and low relative humidity will increase fire weather across portions of Southern Vermont.
"Fine fuels (twigs, leaves, grasses) remain very dry according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, while near critically low relative humidity values in the 25 to 35 percent range will develop across portions of Bennington and eastern Windham Counties today," the release stated. "These conditions will combine with northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 to 30 mph to increase fire weather concerns across the region. If any fires were to start, the weather and localized fuel conditions may result in rapid fire spread."