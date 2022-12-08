VERNON — Troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to Newton Road for a report of a school bus crash on the railroad tracks on Newton Road on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Multiple people were evaluated for injuries after the two-vehicle crash.
The bus including the driver also had a monitor and one juvenile passenger. Neither were injured.
Troopers learned that Kimberly Winter, the school bus driver, had parked the bus before the railroad crossing to listen for an oncoming train when Jessica Baldwin, driving a Toyota Tundra, came from the opposite direction, crossed the train tracks and side-swiped the bus, then went off the road and crashed into a tree.
The bus sustained minor damage, according to the press release.
Troopers met with Baldwin at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and observed signs of impairment. Baldwin was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and issued a citation for the suspicion of DUI.
Newton Road was closed at Route 142 to allow Vermont State Police to investigate the crash. Railroad traffic was suspended for a short period of time as crews evaluated the scene.
Baldwin is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on Feb. 7, 2023.