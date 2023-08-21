BRATTLEBORO — A 25-year-old Brattleboro man pleaded not guilty Monday to the second-degree murder of a man he apparently did not know.
Matthew Dulmaine, accompanied by his new, court-appointed lawyer, Josh Stern, was led into the Windham Superior courtroom heavily shackled and wearing blue prison garb. He didn't say a word during the brief court hearing before Windham Superior Court Judge John Treadwell, who granted a request by Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins that he be held without bail.
Dulmaine had made his first appearance last Friday on the murder charge, but there was a conflict with his first court-appointed attorney, whose office had represented his victim, Timothy Barbour, and Stern was assigned.
Dulmaine is charged with the second-degree murder of Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro. Barbour, who was riding his bicycle the afternoon of Aug. 1, apparently encountered Dulmaine at an area near the Harris Hill Ski Jump, where Dulmaine had been living in his car. Barbour's body and bicycle were discovered the next day, over an embankment.
Earlier on Aug. 1, the day Barbour is believed to have died, Dulmaine had allegedly slashed the tires of a Land Rover of a couple who were walking on some of the Brattleboro Retreat recreation trails nearby, as well as slashing the tires on his sister's car in Vernon.
Dulmaine was arrested Aug. 3, by Brattleboro police on the aggravated stalking charges involving his mother and family members, while investigators built the murder case against him.
Forensic testing showed that a baseball bat, which had Barbour's blood on it, was found in his car, among other DNA evidence linking Dulmaine to Barbour's death.
Stern also assumed representing him on the earlier felony stalking charge, which had landed him in jail on August 3.
Nevins requested that Dulmaine be held without bail on the murder charge, and he dropped the identical charge on the stalking charge.
Dulmaine, a 2017 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, where he played baseball and was a member of the swimming team, is charged with slashing the tires on his mother's car the same day he allegedly killed Barbour by hitting him in the back of the head with a baseball bat.
The tire slashing occurred earlier in the day, as the car was parked at his sister's home in Vernon. The mother told police investigators, according to the affidavit supporting the stalking charge, that the entire family was scared of Matthew Dulmaine and that her grandchildren ran and hid when he arrived — uninvited — to the family's home.
The mother told police that her son constantly threatened her and other family members, and often flew into a rage and that the family felt powerless to do anything about his mental state. His mother told police that she felt that her son was deteriorating psychologically.
"She's at the point where she thinks Matthew Dulmaine is the kind of guy that would rip her heart out of her chest and eat it like an apple," the police affidavit said.
She told police that her son had told her that he was "going to be the next prolific serial killer. I watch crime shows and I know how to do it and get away with it."
She said that she and her daughter's family had abandoned their Vernon home and were living elsewhere because they were so afraid of Matthew Dulmaine.
There was no mention of mental illness, mental competency or insanity during Monday's brief court hearing.
Stern said he would not contest the 'hold without bail' order, and he said he reserved the right to file a weight of the evidence hearing at a later date — if ever.
