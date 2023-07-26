According to information from Vermont State Police, at just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered the exit 4 Sunoco convenience store on Route 5 in Dummerston and displayed a firearm before taking cash. Anyone with information on the incident or this image is asked to contact VT State Police Westminster Barracks at 802 722 4600 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.