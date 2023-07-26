DUMMERSTON — Troopers with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating another armed robbery at the exit 4 Sunoco on Route 5 in Dummerston.
According to information from Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall, at just after 4 a.m., a man entered the convenience store and displayed a firearm before taking cash.
No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident or attached image is asked to contact VT State Police Westminster Barracks at 802 722 4600 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
On July 16, troopers responded to the gas station for a report of an armed robbery at about 11:30 p.m., during which two men entered the store and displayed a firearm to the employee on shift. The two men left with money and items from the store.
One of the suspects, according to surveillance stills, has a cast or bandage on their left hand and wrist. In the surveillance still released most recently, the suspect appears to have a cast on his right arm. That incident is also still under investigation.