WEST DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library might be small but it is seeking to serve its whole community in a bigger way.
“Our library is just this one room,” said Dena Marger, library director. “And out of this room, we attempt to serve the children, adults and young adults of Dummerston.”
Marger said the library has “a pretty good collection of adult fiction that circulates a lot ... a very small collection of adult nonfiction ... [and] a lot of children’s materials.”
Dave Schottland, library board member, said efforts in the last year and a half have been aimed at increasing programming and adding new activities outside the library — outdoors and in neighboring rooms in the Dummerston Community Center where the library is based. He’s one of the newest board members, joining in March 2021, and he’s credited with making movie nights happen in the field outside the library starting last summer.
Schottland called the spot “perfect” for the purpose.
“It’s flat and there’s parking here,” he said. “When the sun goes down behind the mountain there, it allows for things to get darker a little bit sooner.”
An inflatable screen and a projector were purchased for showing movies. Schottland, a musician, brings his public address (PA) system. The library subscribes to a licensing program, giving it access to certain movies in a catalog.
Some restrictions eased a bit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marger said. For instance, the library wouldn’t have been able to show movies outdoors previously under the agreement.
“There’s been encouragement from various sources for libraries to do outdoor programming,” Marger said.
About three years ago, Schottland moved to Dummerston from Jersey City, where he had seen the library as a “community resource” and how it would bring people together for movie nights or other events. Another program in the local library he touted is a fiction book club that meets once a month.
The Cinema Beneath the Stars film series will begin on Saturday at 8 p.m. Schottland said the plan is to show two movies during the summer then one or two in the fall.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, a picnic supper and insect repellent. To find out about the movie and event, call the library 802-258-9878, email dummerstonvtlibrary@gmail.com or send a private message to the library through Facebook. Families and individuals from all communities are invited.
The library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program Kick-off Event, “Help Rebuild the Underwater City of Atlantis,” is happening noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Children of all ages and from all communities are welcome to attend.
Marger came up with the idea for the event after noticing that when children come to the library to pick out books, they get distracted by toys for building and they want to stay to play.
“That of course has been complicated by the pandemic,” Marger said, recounting how the library had time limits in place to reduce the number of people inside the room.
Wanting to host a building program for children, Marger tied it in with the Collaborative Summer Library Program’s theme for this year, “Oceans of Possibilities.” She said the organization sent posters and “swag” to promote the program.
Her idea involves building the lost underworld sea of Atlantis. For the task, she has Legos and other toys used to constructs things ready to go. A mural also will be colored.
The goal of the summer reading program is to have children continue reading when they’re out of school. At Saturday’s event, Marger hopes attendees might grab materials — stickers and sheets — to track books they’ve read.
Another project involves new library cards that will have barcodes so patrons can access digital offerings. Also, the library is looking to develop its own website, which will not be attached to the town website like it is now.
Eventually, Marger and Schottland would like to expand hours of operation and add more programming.