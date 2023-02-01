BRATTLEBORO — A Dummerston man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he violated the state’s fornication statute when he had sex with his 18-year-old biological daughter the day he first met her.
Samuel Hunt, 37, was released on conditions after his arraignment before Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes, including a condition that he stay away from the victim and not consume alcohol.
The unusual charge, having sex with someone they are not legally allowed to marry, was brought out of consideration of the victim, Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins said after Hunt’s arraignment in Windham Criminal Court in Brattleboro.
Nevins said he meets with sexual assault victims before bringing charges and explains court procedure, and the potential cross examination. He said the teenager supported the lesser charge, which carries a potential five year sentence.
Sexual assault conviction carries a minimum of three years and a maximum of life in prison.
“I think she’s a very strong person and this certainly hit her in a vulnerable time,” Nevins said. “It’s horrible.”
According to the affidavit supporting the three charges against Hunt, the investigation began in April 2022, after the teenager went to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and said she had been raped twice.
The teenager had been adopted and had only learned about that seven months earlier, the affidavit stated. Hunt was listed on her birth certificate, she told police. She said they had first talked a week before they met in person, the day of the assaults.
She had earlier sent a friend request to Hunt via social media, and the two started what she described as a “flirty” and “creepy and weird,” conversation, she told investigators.
But she told Vermont State Police investigators she was “frozen” and unable to stop Hunt when he started assaulting her, despite telling him repeatedly to stop.
Hunt initially told police he had not had sex with the girl, but later, when confronted with DNA evidence, he claimed they had had consensual sex, although he claimed he didn’t remember it and said he had been drinking.
The assaults allegedly took place in Vernon and Dummerston.
Hunt was represented by Rick Ammons, an attorney in the Windham County public defenders office.
“Mr. Hunt’s arraignment today is the first critical stage of the process in his case. He is presumed innocent until, and only if, a jury unanimously finds him guilty after trial. Mr. Hunt is not guilty,” Ammons said via email.
Hunt was charged with two counts of fornication, both felonies, and one count of lying to police, a misdemeanor.
Hunt told police that if sexual assault charges were filed, “it would unfold his life, he’d lose his job, home and fiancee.”