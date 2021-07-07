DUMMERSTON — Windham County called, and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles answered.
The DMV's Dummerston office at 870 U.S. Route 5, which has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, will open two days a week starting next month, the DMV said Wednesday.
That decision came amid outcry over reports that the Dummerston location and four others closed during the COVID-19 pandemic might remain shuttered. While the DMV made many services available online during the pandemic, constituents made clear that they needed closer in-person access for issues that can't be solved with the click of a mouse.
"People don't want to take a day off of work to register a car they bought in New Hampshire," Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham 4, said.
According to Jason Maulucci, a spokesman for Scott, the governor's constituent services team received about 70 calls about reopening Dummerston for in-person services.
"That doesn't surprise me," Rep. Tristan Toleno, D-Windham 2-3, said. "I think it struck a chord."
The Dummerston office will resume in-person transactions from 8:30 a,m.-4 p.m. starting Monday, August 2. The office will be open Mondays and Tuesdays going forward, and appointments are required.
Appointments can be made using the DMV’s online scheduling system or by calling 888-970-0357.
In the meantime, the Bennington branch office at 530 Main St., and five other branches that have been open by appointment, will continue to do business that way, DMV said.
The agency said that approach "has proven to be more accommodating for customers and has eliminated the busy waiting room and long wait times."
Offices in St. Johnsbury and St. Albans will also reopen on a limited basis, the DMV said. Plans to reopen offices in Middlebury and White River Junction are still being formulated, the agency said.
Dummerston is among five satellite offices that have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Though the DMV responded by making many services available online, such as license and registration renewals, Windham County residents needing in-person services had to travel to Bennington, Springfield or Rutland.
“We know the importance of providing in-person services at our satellite locations, and we look forward to serving Vermonters around the state,” DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli said in a press release.
“While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” Gov. Phil Scott said in the statement. “The demand for services is exceeding the capacity of the six branch offices, and we’ve been working to open satellites effectively and efficiently.”
Minoli met with several Windham lawmakers on Wednesday morning, and those in attendance said she was responsive and offered clear answers to questions.
"I want to give a lot of credit and a shout-out to DMV for hearing the need and deciding this was a good thing to do," said Rep. Mollie S. Burke, P-D-Windham 2-2.
Toleno also thanked Minoli and DMV for their attention to the delegation's concerns. "We have a good partner who wants us to have access to these crucial services," he said of the agency.
Burke, a longtime member of the House Transportation Committee, said she has heard compelling stories from constituents for the need for in-person service closer than Springfield. Those include hardships for persons for whom travel is difficult, and long waits for appointments in Springfield. One woman Burke heard from needed a non-license identification card, but has a medical condition that makes long drives impossible.
"There are a lot of things you can't do online. The DMV needs to be face to face for certain things," Burke said. "Some people do not have a computer or broadband. So it's a very good outcome."
Bos-Lun said she "answered an awful lot of emails from constituents concerned about this." She helped push the issue on social media, signed onto a letter to Scott with her Windham-4 seatmate, Rep. Mike Mrowicki, and suggested that constituents reach out to Scott's office directly.
"We aimed high," she said. "It was very clear this is an issue people felt strongly about. We made a little noise, and there you go."
"Evidently when tons of people call the Governor to say we need a local DMV office, minds get changed," Brattleboro Select Board member Tim Wessel said of the news. "Thanks to you if you took the time to speak up."
Burke and Bos-Lun credited Toleno for organizing the meeting with Minoli.
"This is one of those issues that people pay attention to. And its not about politics. It's about the basics of government service," Toleno said.
"Having to go all the way to Springfield is not the world's worst thing from Brattleboro," Toleno said. "But if you're coming from the Deerfield Valley, you're really stuck in in between. It's hard to fit into work break or take half a day off.
"That's not acceptable for something as foundational to life as DMV services. Clearly they saw it the same way."