DUMMERSTON — A lockdown at the elementary school was deemed a "precautionary" measure but also led to an increased presence of law enforcement at local schools.
In an email to families, Superintendent Mark Speno said the school went into a brief lockdown Monday morning after "a visitor seemed to be struggling with a mental health breakdown outside of the front of the building."
"No person at any time was in any harm or danger; however, out of an abundance of caution the school chose to lockdown and called the Vermont State Police," Speno wrote. "The police responded to the school, spoke with the visitor, and asked them to vacate the property which they did."
Speno said for the rest of the school day, the school chose to have students shelter in place, essentially cancelling all outdoor activities. A police officer from Windham County Sheriff's Office also remained on campus.
Tuesday will remain "a normal school day" at Dummerston Elementary with WCSO present on campus, Speno wrote.
"Moving forward as we approach the final days of the school year I have been in touch with our local authorities to be a presence in any way that they can at all of our schools," he wrote. "Their presence is always welcome as we look forward to coming graduations, the celebration of the close to the 2021-22 school year and the appreciation of the many achievements of our students and educators."
Sheriff Mark Anderson said as a result of Monday's event, "we will have an increased presence at schools throughout our coverage area for the remainder of the school year."
The Reformer reached out to Principal Julianne Eagan about the incident.