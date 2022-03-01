DUMMERSTON — Voters approved by a vote of 345 to 61 a non-binding resolution calling upon the Windham County Sheriff's Office to make changes to its fair and impartial policing policy.
Those changes include not using immigration status as a criterion for citation, arrest or custody; that the Sheriff's Office only share information with federal immigration officials when necessary for the investigation of serious criminal offenses; that information about victims and witnesses, gathered by the Sheriff’s Office, shall not be shared with federal immigration authorities without their consent; that the Sheriff's Office not grant access to detainees unless immigration authorities have a judicially issued criminal warrant; and that the Sheriff's Office not arrest or detain a person for mere suspicion of illegal border crossing.
Voters also approved general fund expenditures of $500,758, of which $279,769 shall be raised by taxes and $220,989 by non-tax revenues by a vote of 380 to 26.
By a vote of 383-21, voters approved total highway fund expenditures of $583,955, of which $438,128 shall be raised by taxes and $145,827 by non-tax revenues.
By a vote of 366 to 40, voters agreed to raise $140,000 for the town's capital fund and -- on a vote of 389-22 -- decided to purchase a dump truck for not more than $105,000. Funds for the truck will come out of the town's capital fund.
They also agreed to raise $25,000 for the highway structures fund and another $19,000 for highway blasting and ledge crushing.
Terry Chapman received 363 votes for a two-year seat on the Select Board and David Baxendale received 243 votes to Mark Kracum's 122 for a three-year term on the Board.