CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Three people were transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., for non-life-threatening injuries after a dump truck carrying construction supplies rolled over an embankment on Route 63 near Gateway Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The crash is under active investigation by Chesterfield Police Department. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 63 before it lost control. The vehicle belonged to Continental Paving Inc., which has been repaving Route 63. Route 63 will be closed to allow crews to remove the vehicle between Route 8 and Twin Brook Road. Drivers are urged to use Twin Brook Road to access Route 63 to get around the crash.
