VERNON — Jeff Dunklee, who has been on the Vernon Select Board for the past nine years, will serve another two years.

On Tuesday, he received 143 of the total 290 votes cast, with challengers Ken Bloom receiving 81 and Katherine Baldwin getting 52.

Michael Root, who ran unopposed for a three-year seat on the board, received 236 votes.

The school budget, $6,315,848, passed by a vote of 172 to 86 and Hannah Rosinski and Kerry Amidon each received 258 votes and will serve on the school board for, respectively, three years and two years.

Vernon has 1,898 registered voters, according to the Town Clerk's Office.

Vernon will host the second part of its Town Meeting, during which a floor vote will be held on the town budget and other articles, sometime between May 10 and May 16.

