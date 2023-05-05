BURLINGTON — After the acquisition of two bakeries in Vermont and one in Connecticut, the buyer quickly realized they'd been "duped and misled" by the sellers into believing the companies could be turned around and made profitable again.
Because the buyer was lied to, contend attorneys for Leonard Levie's American Industrial Acquisition Corp., which "sponsored" the purchase of Vermont Bread in Brattleboro, Koffee Kup in Burlington and Superior Bakery in Connecticut, Levie and AIAC are not liable for more than $3.5 million in damages sought by former employees of the three bakeries.
"[Koffee Kup Bakery Investment Co.] would never have closed on the investment had it known the full depth of the company’s financial position and its inability to pay its debts, especially payroll," wrote Daniel L. Burchard of Burlington and Tony Kirwan of Syracuse, N.Y., in documents filed this week in federal court in Burlington.
The employees filed a class action suit in August, claiming AIAC violated the federal WARN act by not giving them 60 days of advance notification of their terminations when the bakeries closed on April 26, 2021, just 25 days after Koffee Kup Bakery Holding Co., an affiliate of AIAC, purchased them.
As part of the class action suit, over the past year depositions have been taken from key players, such as Jeff Sands, of Dorset Partners, and Levie, who are characterized in court documents as the "ultimate shareholders" in the holding company.
Those depositions have unraveled details in the ownership of the three bakeries, which include the purchase price of $1 million from an AIAC affiliate, AMTC, and $1 contributed by Levie.
Throughout the court proceedings, Levie's attorneys have contended he and AIAC did not have an ownership stake in the bakeries and don't even have businesses in Vermont, even though they regularly tout turnarounds accomplished at two aerospace firms in the Green Mountain State.
Instead, they have pointed to an alphabet soup of companies with varying roles in the purchase, including AMTC, Koffee Kup Distribution, Koffee Kup Bakery Investment Co. and Koffee Kup Bakery Holding Acquisition Co.
But according to court documents, AIAC was "the sponsor" of the purchase, but the "ultimate shareholders" were Levie and Sands.
Court documents state, prior to the sale, which was completed on April 1, 2021, Sands had requested financial information for the third period of 2021 and received from G2 Capital Advisers, which was contracted by Koffee Kup management to help find a buyer, a budget that forecast the bakeries breaking even for that period.
Further requests for more detailed information on the third quarter "went unanswered," he wrote, and G2 prohibited Sands from contacting anyone in Koffee Kup.
Five days before the sale, Sands received information that indicated there was "no material change," in the forecast for the third period.
"However, Sellers and G2 Capital Advisors failed to provide the true information, which was that the company was far from meeting such expectations," wrote Burchard and Kirwan, and three days after the closing, the buyer learned gross sales were nearly $1 million below what was forecasted.
The attorneys stated that G2 and Koffee Kup's chief financial officer, Mark Coles, lied to them about the company's financial status. But a day after the sale, wrote Burchard and Kirwan, Coles admitted that its sales had fallen dramatically short of the projections supplied to the Koffee Kup investment company.
Four days after the sale, Coles finally shared "the hidden and true P3 financial information with the buyer, who projected multimillion-dollar losses," they wrote.
"These hidden losses and negative cash flow issues revealed that the company was deeply insolvent and unable to continue its operations without a massive infusion of external capital, far beyond what [Koffee Kup Bakery Investment Co.] had been led to believe a required investment would be to sustain the business."
Those losses approached $20 million, wrote Burchard and Kirwan.
Sands testified during discovery in the civil suit trial that they were defrauded by the parties who withheld the third period information, parties that included G2, the owners of Koffee Kup and its executives.
At the same time, both KeyBank, which was owed $7.6 million, and the Vermont Economic Development Authority, which said Koffee Kup owed it $213,000, were demanding payment.
Sands was tasked with finding a buyer for the three bakeries. About three weeks after the sale, he walked into Koffee Kup's headquarters and ordered the company to "fire everyone," nearly 400 employees across the three bakeries.
They also drafted WARN act notices, some of which were delivered on April 26, 2021, when the bakeries closed, and others that were mailed because employees, getting wind of the closures, failed to show up for work that day.
Burchard and Kirwan wrote that WARN notices issued sooner would have discouraged buyers of the bakeries, while also qualifying the company for a "faltering company" exemption of the 60-day layoff notice that's required under federal law.
"A public WARN notice would have scared suppliers enough to restrict sales, even cash sales," they wrote. "A public WARN notice would have scared employees enough to exacerbate our post-COVID labor shortages and risk daily production to customers. Lastly, a public WARN notice might have cemented concerns our customers were having and caused them to reduce [Koffee Kup] shelf space and reduce sales further below a sustainable level."
They also wrote the buyers suffered unforeseen circumstances, another qualifying exemption, because they were lied to about the state of Koffee Kup's finances.
Bouchard and Kirwan also wrote that the employees didn't qualify for WARN relief because nearly all of them "were immediately offered and took jobs at local businesses."
Eventually, Flowers Foods, out of Georgia, purchased the assets of the three bakeries for $16 million, which, with another $5 million in outstanding receivables, allowed the KeyBank receiver to pay off the loans and all outstanding debts to Koffee Kup's suppliers and distributors, as well as $800,000 in paid time off owed to the employees.
Flowers Foods, which owns brands such as Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder and Tastykake, did not reopen the bakeries.