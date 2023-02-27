Hello neighbors,
After seeing Tara Cheney speak at pre-town meeting, I have decided to drop out of Guilford’s Select Board race. When I initially made the decision to run, I was the only candidate, and was happily motivated to do the work that needed to be done to serve the town. But now that Tara has stepped in, with Jason running as well, I feel like it’s the right decision for me to step away, and will be supporting Tara. Her passionate speech last week was enough to convince me that she is a great candidate for the position, and I think we can all agree that Guilford doesn’t need more division — we’re better off with a two-person race.
I am very grateful to all those that have supported me so far, and apologize to step away at this late date. Please help spread the word!
Thank you, everybody! Please feel free to reach out to me directly if you want to hear more about my reasons for conceding.
I look forward to helping the town in other ways in the future!
— Jaime Durham