WILMINGTON — Since its founding in 2020, the Deerfield Valley Communications Union District has grown from its initial five member towns to 24 total towns in southern Vermont.
It’s hoped by the end of this year or the beginning of next, the first of its customers will have access to the internet via fiber optic cable strung along power lines.
“We are in the process of applying for pole attachments,” said Keith Thompson, operations committee chairman.
In expectation of being granted permission to begin using the utility poles, he said, the CUD has already purchased fiber optic cable.
He said around the state, CUDs are pushing hard to connect unserved and underserved addresses, so when exactly they will get permission to begin stringing cable is unknown.
At its annual meeting held earlier this month, the board of DVFiber approved a design submitted by Great Works Internet that includes redundant lines and loops in the system to make sure any outages are localized.
“We don’t want the entire network to go off the air, so to speak,” said Thompson.
Also at its annual meeting, Steven John of Marlboro was elected chairman of DVFiber, to replace Ann Manwaring of Wilmington. Manwaring was elected vice-chairwoman of DVFibers governing board.
Donna Sebastian of Wardsboro was elected as clerk. The board also elected five executive committee members including Phil Edelstein of Whitingham, Zon Eastes of Guilford, David Cherry of Windham, Munson Hicks of Vernon, and Ellen Seidman of Londonderry.
Grant funding is targeted at unserved and underserved addresses, said Thompson, though in some towns DVFiber’s cables will be strung alongside cable owned by other providers.
“We’re not saying that we will connect every address within the 24 towns,” he said. “But the network will be capable of that.”
Thomspon said there are about 7,500 addresses that qualify under the grant funding, with another 22,500 that could eventually be hooked up to the system.
The 24 members include the five original towns — Halifax, Marlboro, Whitingham, Wilmington, and Stratton — and Brattleboro, Brookline, Dover, Dummerston, Guilford, Jamaica, Londonderry, Newfane, Putney, Readsboro, Searsburg, Stamford, Townshend, Vernon, Wardsboro, Westminster, Weston, Windham, and Winhall.