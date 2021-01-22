Classmates, teachers, and family gather at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., to celebrate the early graduation of Nathaniel Sanderson on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, before he enters basic training for the U.S. Marines Corps.
Chris Barton, a soccer coach for Nathaniel Sanderson, gives a speech about him during an early graduation ceremony at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The school held his graduation ceremony early before he headed off for basic training for the U.S. Marines Corps.
Kayla Anthony, a math and science teacher and also the senior class advisor Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., moves the tassel of Nathaniel Sanderson during an early graduation ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The school held his graduation ceremony early before he headed off for basic training for the U.S. Marines Corps.
PHOTOS: Early Leland & Gray commencement honors new Marine
TOWNSHEND -- Graduation ceremonies are usually synonymous with warm temperatures and sunny skies, but an early commencement for a senior enlisted in the Marine Corps resembled a scene set in a snow globe.
"We're out front in the freezing cold for a very special reason this afternoon and we wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to honor this young man before he departs," Bob Thibault, principal at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, said at the ceremony held Wednesday afternoon. "Welcome to, I think, our first ever commencement in January. It's got to be, right?"
Nathaniel Sanderson wore a green cap and gown for the approximately eight-minute ceremony. He declined to make a speech but gave an interview to the Reformer in which he said the event meant a lot to him.
Sanderson is set to leave on Sunday for Florida, where he will quarantine at a hotel for two weeks before heading to three months of boot camp in South Carolina. He signed up to work in military police.
"I've always known I wanted to serve in some way," he said, adding that he'll miss his friends and teachers.
In an interview, Thibault said students who graduate early often plan to come back for the annual June ceremony but Sanderson won't be able to because he will be starting his training. Wednesday was determined an ideal day to hold the ceremony since teachers were in the building for training and the inauguration of Joe Biden as the country's new president happening on the same day provided some special meaning.
"I think in the last year there's been a lot of struggles and ups and downs in our country," Thibault said to the crowd. "I find it to be especially poignant that on a day like today, when we are making history in a variety of ways, our country is incredibly lucky to have in its midst a new soldier who will be joining and defending us from all perils, foreign and domestic. I just want to say thank you to Nathaniel and his family for that courageous journey. I think it's pretty important."
Thibault asked the family if they would be interested in having an early ceremony. They seemed "very excited about the proposition," he told the Reformer.
Sanderson's family members and senior classmates were invited to attend, with chalk marks indicating where they could stand to observe social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hot chocolate and cookies were served.
Thibault described being impressed with how music teacher Rene Bernard played the national anthem on trumpet while wearing a mask. Thibault called Sanderson a "great kid" and "good athlete."
"Nathan is a quiet leader and is willing to make sacrifices to make situations better, be it in the classroom or on the athletic field," Chris Barton, soccer coach at L&G, said during the ceremony. "He is asked not to be the one to make the play of the day but the one needing to make the plays that pay off at the end of the day, in other words, being reliable and making sacrifices for the good of the team as opposed to making yourself look good. This reliability and sacrifice fits in nicely with his chosen career path in the armed services. It also makes him a very trusted big brother to his younger siblings and a true friend to all those who have been in school with him for years."
Thibault estimated that senior classes at L&G tend to have about one student who goes into the military each year.
