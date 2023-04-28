BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man will spend 14 days working at the Windham Solid Waste Management District on Ferry Road as a result of pleading guilty to simple assault in an incident that happened at PK's Public House in the village of Bellows Falls on Sept. 26, 2021.
According to court documents, Alias Hazen-Foster, now 27, had been asked to leave the bar at just before 2 a.m. when he attempted to throw beer in the face of the bartender.
As he threw the drink, the mug slipped out of his hand and hit the bartender below his right eye.
According to video surveillance collected by the Bellows Falls Police Department, prior to the incident, Hazen-Foster was causing a disturbance in the bar.
During his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Hazen-Foster said he did not intend to throw the mug at the bartender and that it slipped from his hand as he was tossing the drink in the bartender's face.
Windham County Judge Katherine Hayes asked Hazen-Foster if he was satisfied with the plea agreement.
"I'd rather just put it behind me, ma'am," Hazen-Foster responded. "I made the mistake, and I'm willing to take the consequence, and it was reckless."
Hazen-Foster could have received a sentence of up to a year in jail.
He was reminded by the court if he didn't appear at the waste district for his work crew, he could end up in jail.