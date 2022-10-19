BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Fire Department made a quick attack when battling a fire at 75 Laurel Street early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, the call came in around 3:15 a.m. for a fire on an enclosed porch. Crews started to arrive on the scene seven minutes after the call with Captain Joseph Newton establishing command of the scene.
“Captain Newton reported a mattress fire on an enclosed porch with the extension of fire to a second-floor bedroom. A second alarm was requested at 03:31 a.m. for additional resources to the scene and cover,” according to a press release.
It went on to say that the initial crews were about to extinguish the mattress quickly, along with extinguishing any fire that had extended into the building, which allowed an assisting agency to turn around before arriving at the scene of the fire. The fire was deemed contained at 3:55 a.m.
The residents of the building were home at the time of the fire and were able to re-occupy their homes following the event. The fire is currently being investigated by the Brattleboro Fire and Police departments. No injuries were reported.
Putney, Dummerston, Chesterfield, N.H., and Greenfield, Mass., Fire Departments helped cover the Brattleboro Fire Stations while they were at the fire scene.