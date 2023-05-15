BRATTLEBORO — With an influx of refugees from conflict-stricken regions of the world, people are asking how they can help new community members acclimate to Southern Vermont.
"Co-sponsors commit in a group to take care of families that are resettling," said Eduardo Melendez, communications manager for the Ethiopian Community Development Council's Multicultural Center in Brattleboro. "Within a co-sponsor group, they decide things such as who's going to do the driving lessons, who's going to help with medical appointments, who's going to help with being an English-speaking partner."
The ECDC has welcomed more than 150 people to Windham and Bennington counties since it opened an office here in October 2021. Most of those refugees are from Afghanistan, but some are also from Guatemala, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, Yemen, Eritrea, specifically the people of Tigray, and Venezuela.
Among the refugees who have already arrived in Vermont are families, veterans, teachers, craftspeople, lawyers, nurses, cooks, and dressmakers, as well as five “artivists” from the ArtLords art collective.
Last Monday night, at Brooks Memorial Library, the ECDC hosted a forum to discuss the conflicts that have caused people to flee their homelands and how folks can help out when they arrive in Southern Vermont.
Folks who sign up to be a member of a co-sponsor group are asked to make a nine-month commitment, though many of them create friendships that can last longer than those nine months, he said.
"I'm hopeful that we'll be receiving the support that we need to keep this project sustainable," said Melendez.
With new refugees coming from Yemen, ECDC is in need of Arabic speakers, said Melendez.
"We have people who are using Google Translate and Boostlingo, but it's still challenging to transfer very simple information.
ECDC staff provide case management services to newcomers and connect them to community volunteers and organizations. Together, staff, volunteers and service providers assist newcomers with initial resettlement tasks such as finding housing, enrolling children in school, securing employment, learning English, accessing health services, registering for public benefits, adjusting to American culture and more.
"The ECDC has a staff of 15," said Melendez. "It would be impossible to do this without our volunteers and co-sponsors."
The ECDC is also receiving help through the Welcoming Workplaces Initiative, sponsored by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, which works with employers to attract, retain and support BIPOC Vermonters as well as new Americans.
Melendez said thanks to the work of volunteers, co-sponsors and organizations such as the BDCC and Southeastern Vermont Community Action, many of the refugees have found jobs and are staying in the Green Mountain State.
But even though there are plenty of jobs to go around, Vermont is dealing with a housing crisis.
"It's not just the refugees, but for anyone in Vermont," said Melendez. "If you make $20 an hour you can't afford a two-bedroom apartment."
When they first arrive in Southern Vermont, refugees stay in dormitories on the campus of SIT Graduate Institute in Brattleboro, giving them some space to settle in, learn about their new communities, find supports and jobs, and eventually housing.
"A very important piece of our mission is for them to have the freedom to be able to be independent, not dependent on anyone ... just like you and me ... citizens," said Melendez.
Brattleboro was chosen as a “preferred community” for resettlement because it had support systems already in place but mainly because, “People here are very welcoming, they’re very warm, and they are very excited about diversity,” said Melendez.
Since opening in Brattleboro, ECDC has opened an office in Bennington and helped establish the Deerfield Valley New Neighbors Project in Wilmington and Dover.
The efforts of the ECDC are also being supported by Beloved Community, Bennington County Open Arms, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, the Brattleboro Rotary Club, the Francophone Group, the Saint Michael's Interfaith Refugee Ministry, the Spanish-Speaking Group and the United Church of Christ.
The Ethiopian Community Development Council is one of 10 U.S. national refugee resettlement agencies. In this capacity, ECDC resettles refugees and offers programs that help them meet immediate and longer term needs.
For more information, or to volunteer to be a cosponsor, email vermontinfo@ecdcus.org or visit facebook.com/ecdcmccvt.