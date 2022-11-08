Peter Welch was first across the finish line on Election Day in Vermont, and candidates for Congress and statewide seats were hoping to mirror his success as the votes were counted.
Welch successfully moved from the House to the U.S. Senate, drubbing Republican Gerald Malloy in a race The Associated Press called at 7 p.m. — the moment the polls closed in Vermont’s cities and towns.
Meanwhile, Democrat Becca Balint of Brattleboro, the Senate president pro tem, was on course to become the first woman and first openly gay person elected to represent the Green Mountain State in Congress, succeeding Welch as the state’s lone member of the House.
With 88 of 283 districts reporting at 9 p.m., she had 54 percent of the vote, with Republican nominee Liam Madden at about 30 percent and Libertarian nominee Ericka Redic with 4 percent, according to unofficial results on the Secretary of State's Office website.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott, matched up against Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel of Newfane in a bid for a fourth term, was projected the winner by NBC-TV at about 8:30 p.m. He had nearly 70 percent of the vote with 88 of 283 districts reporting at about 9 p.m., according to unofficial results.
"We’ve known that this fight was going to be an uphill battle," Siegel said in a statement just after the polls closed. "But win or lose, the fight does not end."
Balint wasn’t the only statewide candidate with Southern Vermont ties. Mike Pieciak, who grew up in Brattleboro, was the Democratic nominee for state treasurer. And Charity Clark, a Burr and Burton Academy graduate whose family owned a grocery store in Londonderry, was the party nominee for attorney general.
Earlier Tuesday, Balint said she would be “incredibly honored” to represent Vermont in Washington, and looking forward to working with whoever’s in charge in Washington.
"I don't know what things are going to look like after the midterms, but I certainly have a record within the Legislature of being able to work with people from lots of different perspectives and geographic places and political ideology, and I'm going to continue to be that person,” Balint said. “And hopefully, we are going to have people coming into Congress in both parties who are ready to do work and not just scream at each other."
The election was the second conducted with voting by mail, a change brought about in 2020 by the COVID pandemic, and Vermonters took advantage of the opportunity to turn their votes in early.
According to data furnished by the Secretary of State’s Office, town clerks already had 168,568 ballots in hand by Monday afternoon. For comparison, 278,230 voters cast ballots during the 2018 midterms — in a year when Welch and Sen. Bernie Sanders faced only token opposition.