BRATTLEBORO — Staff at the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union are seeking ways to bring electric buses to the community.
Frank Rucker, business administrator for WSESU, said the Environmental Protection Agency announced an initiative about a year ago. With funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Clean School Bus Program is anticipated to invest $5 billion over five years into replacing existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.
“I was hoping that we would have an avenue to apply but we were not on a list of invited schools to apply for funding for electric buses,” Rucker said at a recent WSESU board meeting.
Undeterred, school officials are looking toward the future, hopeful to tap into the funds in an upcoming round of grant awards.
FM Kuzmeskus won the WSESU bid for transportation five years ago and has been acquired by Beacon Mobility. WSESU serves public schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney, which make up the Windham Southeast School District, and Vernon.
“Kuzmeskus has done a great job for us,” Rucker said. “Very adaptable through the pandemic. We’ve been very pleased with their services. They have abided by the contract.”
In fiscal year 2019, the contract for providing to- and from-school transportation totaled about $1.1 million and called for increases each year. This year, the contract is $1,233,000, which Rucker said “represents a very modest inflation.”
Rucker noted the company has managed cost increases it faced within the original bid agreement.
His plan involves looking at whether the supervisory union can procure or partner with an entity to procure one to 20 electric buses. Currently, the contract includes 17 full-size buses for regular education and six for special education.
State law allows the board to extend a contract if the proposal from the vendor doesn’t exceed a price based on a regional index, Rucker said.
“We are in an environment where we are not getting really very good competitive bids,” he said. “Folks are busy. They’re making plenty of money on current contract bids. And so if we have the opportunity to retain a great vendor at a reasonable price, we usually secure that.”
Rucker and Superintendent Mark Speno mentioned at a recent meeting with the bus company that the contract increase couldn’t exceed 3 percent.
“They didn’t laugh us out of the room,” Rucker said. “So we’re encouraged by that.”
Kuzmeskus serves mostly Massachusetts communities and has experience with electric buses, Rucker said, so its staff understands charging infrastructure and mileage capacity. He described pursuing options that would mutually benefit the vendor and the supervisory union.
“Good luck,” board member Tim Maciel said.
In December, the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union announced it is the recipient of a $1.58 million grant from the Clean School Bus Program. By spring 2024, the supervisory union expects to operate four new battery-powered buses along with two new electric charging stations.