SWANZEY, N.H. — A sub-contractor helping replace a backup generator at the Keene, N.H., wastewater treatment plant was killed during an industrial accident on Wednesday morning.
According to information from the city of Keene, the employee of Hamblet Electrict sustained a fatal injury around 8 a.m.
OSHA and the town of Swanzey, where Keene's treatment plant is located, are investigating the incident.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
Response efforts included using an AED and performing CPR.
DiLuzio Ambulance, the Keene and Swanzey fire departments, and the Keene and Swanzey police departments joined in responding to the scene of the accident.
The plant remains operational at this time with no expected impact on public services. However, some projects have been put on hold, including the generator replacement project.
The Hamblet employee had been working on city projects for a few years, states the information from the city of Keene.