BRATTLEBORO — A residential property considered sacred to the Abenaki received approval to become a religious facility and nature park.
Rich Holschuh, director and founder of the Atowi Project, said the land off Putney Road near The Marina totals less than 2 acres and includes a single building left after a fire destroyed the rest of a homestead about two years ago.
“It was razed to the ground except for the back section,” he said of the small barn garage where one tenant still lives but who will be relocating.
In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Brattleboro Development Review Board approved a site plan and a change of use to religious facility and nature park to establish an Abenaki cultural center at 25 Shore Dr. Conditions are anticipated to be outlined by Brattleboro Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon in a written decision.
Holschuh described the Atowi Project as a cultural awareness nonprofit formed two years ago under the fiscal sponsorship of Retreat Farm. Now, it’s sponsored by the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, of which he is a member. He also chairs the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs.
Historical records show Holland Pettis, a farmer and the first settler in that end of town, moved onto the property around 1830 and built a farmhouse. Holschuh said the property later became a summerhouse for Dorman Eaton, a prominent attorney active in New York City labor planning, then others owned it before a Provincetown, Mass., resident bought it in the early 2000s and rented to multiple tenants.
“We, as a tribe, are aware of the significance of this place,” Holschuh said, because of its proximity to a petroglyph site in the West River. “Petroglyphs are a very rare occurrence in the Northeast.”
Vermont only has two certified locations for petroglyphs, Holschuh said. They’re in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls.
Wherever petroglyphs are present, Holschuh said, there are unmarked burial sites. He pointed to local newspaper articles reporting six graves uncovered in the last 260 years, including two found by Pettis when he was plowing his property.
“We knew this was a very sensitive place,” Holschuh said. “It had not been honored in the way that it should have been, but people didn’t know about it for the most part. And what you don’t know about, you can’t care about.”
When the property came on the market, Holschuh’s group approached the Vermont Land Trust, which had acquired a nearby property he hopes to have transferred to the tribe soon. He said the landowner did not want to deal with the land trust because of due diligence requirements it has to follow related to appraisals, fair market pricing, and environmental and safety assessments, so his group went it alone.
After collecting about $350,000 in community fundraising in six weeks, the property was closed on in September.
“We do not want to see that developed or dug up,” Holschuh said. “To disturb the earth there would not be the right thing to be doing.”
His hope is to begin using the property and building in May. He suggested the potential for hosting an office for his work, traditional activities, crafts and food storage.
Members of the tribe also might stay over if they’re in town.
“Elnu is a very small tribe,” Holschuh said. “We are only about 60 to 70 people, and most of them don’t even live nearby, so they won’t be here much.”
Holschuh said the nature park is intended to acknowledge public uses of the land and to inform visitors of its history.
“We want the public to come, and continue to come and use it,” he said, as it is currently used for recreational purposes.